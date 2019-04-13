Apple (AAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush currently has $225.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.69 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.45.

Shares of AAPL opened at $198.87 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 28.0% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $3,860,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

