Aphelion (APH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,265.00

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Aphelion token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Aphelion has a total market cap of $440,890.00 and $1,265.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aphelion has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00366462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.01379919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00218637 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006244 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aphelion Token Profile

Aphelion’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org . Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html

Aphelion Token Trading

Aphelion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aphelion using one of the exchanges listed above.

