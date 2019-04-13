AON (AON) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

AON (NYSE: AON) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AON to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AON and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AON $10.77 billion $1.13 billion 21.58 AON Competitors $13.74 billion $1.05 billion 35.13

AON’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AON. AON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

AON has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AON’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AON pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 32.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AON has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AON and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 10.53% 43.49% 7.53% AON Competitors 7.10% 18.05% 9.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AON and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 0 7 5 0 2.42 AON Competitors 189 688 775 40 2.39

AON currently has a consensus target price of $170.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.10%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.40%. Given AON’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AON has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AON rivals beat AON on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides reinsurance solutions, such as treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as investment banking services, including mergers and acquisition, capital raising, strategic advisory, restructuring, and recapitalization services; insurance-linked securities; and corporate finance advisory services, capital markets solutions, and risk management products. In addition, it develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; and offers ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

