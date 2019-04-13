Antofagasta (ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 750 at Goldman Sachs Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.09) price objective (up from GBX 800 ($10.45)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 900.36 ($11.76).

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,022.50 ($13.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

