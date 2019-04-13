Andalas Energy and Power (ADL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 4,422,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 53,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

About Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

