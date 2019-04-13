Analyzing NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (NRDBY) and Metro Bank (MBNKF)

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NORDEA Bk AB SW/S alerts:

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Metro Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Metro Bank does not pay a dividend. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Metro Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro Bank 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 29.79% 9.42% 0.55% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion 2.60 $3.63 billion $0.90 9.33 Metro Bank $344.86 million 2.70 N/A N/A N/A

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

Summary

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S beats Metro Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising deposit accounts, including business instant access, fixed term, client monies, and business tracker notice accounts; commercial loans, working capital, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and portfolio buy-to-let; business credit cards, cash management services; and partnership banking services. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.