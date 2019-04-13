Analyzing New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) & First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and First Northwest BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.78 billion 3.15 $422.42 million $0.79 15.19 First Northwest BanCorp $51.72 million 3.42 $7.11 million N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Volatility & Risk

New York Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and First Northwest BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 23.72% 6.76% 0.83% First Northwest BanCorp 13.74% 4.12% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New York Community Bancorp and First Northwest BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 2 6 2 0 2.00 First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than First Northwest BanCorp.

Dividends

New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Northwest BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. New York Community Bancorp pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats First Northwest BanCorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

