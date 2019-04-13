Analyzing Navigator (NVGS) and SEACOR Marine (SMHI)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Navigator alerts:

This table compares Navigator and SEACOR Marine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $310.05 million 2.00 -$5.74 million ($0.05) -222.40 SEACOR Marine $253.61 million 1.05 -$77.61 million N/A N/A

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Navigator and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 1 2 0 2.67 SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.89%. Given Navigator’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -1.85% -0.30% -0.16% SEACOR Marine -30.60% -11.96% -5.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Navigator has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navigator beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. The company is headquartered in Houma, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.