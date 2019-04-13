Analyzing First Horizon National (FHN) & Bridge Bancorp (BDGE)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 24.02% 10.22% 1.14% Bridge Bancorp 21.73% 10.59% 1.04%

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Horizon National pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon National has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Horizon National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of First Horizon National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of First Horizon National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon National and Bridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.27 billion 2.06 $545.04 million $1.41 10.42 Bridge Bancorp $180.55 million 3.49 $39.23 million $2.66 11.95

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Horizon National and Bridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 1 5 4 0 2.30 Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Horizon National presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.15%. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.57%. Given First Horizon National’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Bridge Bancorp.

Summary

First Horizon National beats Bridge Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of February 27, 2018, it operated approximately 350 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands across the southeast United States. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of January 29, 2018, the company operated 44 retail branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area; and 1 loan production office in Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

