Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Price Target at $17.45

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sierra Wireless to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

SWIR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 126,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.72 million, a PE ratio of 97.77 and a beta of 2.34.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.