Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Price Target at $78.00

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.05. 454,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,787. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

