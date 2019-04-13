Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.35 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

