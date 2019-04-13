Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (ADM) Target Price at $2,067.33

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,043.25 ($26.70).

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,998 ($26.11) to GBX 2,026 ($26.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,352 ($30.73) to GBX 2,440 ($31.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

ADM traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,239 ($29.26). The stock had a trading volume of 443,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,857 ($24.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,260 ($29.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 66 ($0.86) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $60.00. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider David Stevens sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,102 ($27.47), for a total value of £2,900,760 ($3,790,356.72).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

