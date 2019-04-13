Analysts Set $10.50 Target Price for MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC)

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MVC Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVC. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in MVC Capital by 22.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in MVC Capital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 334,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in MVC Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MVC Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in MVC Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 284,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVC opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.77.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 60.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MVC Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

