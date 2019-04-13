Analysts Issue Forecasts for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2019 Earnings (KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.27. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.