Analysts Issue Forecasts for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2019 Earnings (KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Koninklijke KPN in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.27. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

