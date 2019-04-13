Analysts Expect Axos Financial Inc (AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $109.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

AX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 225,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,232. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

