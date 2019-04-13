Analysts Expect Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) to Announce ($0.05) EPS

Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Auryn Resources’ rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.65 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Auryn Resources an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 328,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,834. Auryn Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

