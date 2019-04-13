Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $167,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Umpqua by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

