Analysts Anticipate SB One Bancorp (SBBX) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. SB One Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 209 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBBX. ValuEngine cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 14,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,167. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $64,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $137,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,306 shares of company stock worth $29,708 in the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 88.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

