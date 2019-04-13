Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APC. Societe Generale downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.16.

APC stock traded up $14.98 on Friday, reaching $61.78. 102,312,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,243. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

