Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,072 Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2,451.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 872,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838,021 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Shares of LM opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($3.24). Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $704.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LM. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Legg Mason from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-purchases-shares-of-4072-legg-mason-inc-lm.html.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.