Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $99,000 in Tricida Inc (TCDA) Stock

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Tricida by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tricida by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tricida Inc has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.23. On average, research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, insider Claire Lockey sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $337,484.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $39,873.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,794 shares of company stock worth $4,407,688.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Empire increased their target price on Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Tricida Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

