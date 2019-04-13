Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $59,000 Stake in Natera Inc (NTRA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 209.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 33.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 698,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $59,599,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Natera Inc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). Natera had a negative return on equity of 790.13% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $53,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,699 shares of company stock worth $7,120,439. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-has-59000-stake-in-natera-inc-ntra.html.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.