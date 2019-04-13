Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,671 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $191.42 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

