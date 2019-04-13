America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.58

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.58 and last traded at $93.68, with a volume of 1387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Buckingham Research started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

The company has a market cap of $633.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,150.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,950. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

