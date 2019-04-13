American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $15.30 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ AOBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 489,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,446. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -0.11.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.