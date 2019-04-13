American Express (AXP) Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 225.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Express by 9,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $643,757,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 9,700.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,834 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

