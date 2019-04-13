American Century Companies Inc. Sells 45,797 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after buying an additional 165,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 678,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 47,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 66.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hamilton Lane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Sells 45,797 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/american-century-companies-inc-sells-45797-shares-of-hamilton-lane-inc-hlne.html.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.