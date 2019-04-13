American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.47% of Franklin Financial Network worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 123.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 82,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,867,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,012,000 after buying an additional 99,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,230,000 after buying an additional 115,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSB opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Financial Network news, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,018 shares of company stock worth $67,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

FSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Franklin Financial Network Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

