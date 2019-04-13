American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $223,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $75,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $509,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,286 shares of company stock worth $7,399,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

