AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,719. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

