Ambrosus Market Cap Achieves $8.08 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Gatecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00363451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.01389901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00219409 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001627 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Mercatox, Kucoin, RightBTC, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.