Amarc Resources (AHR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) shares rose 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 120,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 50,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22.

Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Amarc Resources Company Profile (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

