Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HMS were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 674.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HMS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of HMS by 4,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 127,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSY. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $30.00 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. HMS had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HMS news, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 268,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,274,118.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,641.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa South sold 216,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $7,498,336.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,592.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,008,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,709,365. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

