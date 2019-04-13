Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,530 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HI opened at $42.87 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

