Altaba Inc (AABA) Short Interest Update

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,964,545 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 36,976,315 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,269,767 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Altaba by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,008,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,129,000 after buying an additional 298,864 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Altaba by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,003,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at $255,165,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Altaba during the third quarter valued at $191,470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altaba by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,578,000 after buying an additional 518,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

AABA stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. Altaba has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

AABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

