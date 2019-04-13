Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.7% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,222.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $838.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,324.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

