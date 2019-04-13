Allison Transmission (ALSN) & OmniTek Engineering (OMTK) Head-To-Head Survey

OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and Allison Transmission’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniTek Engineering $1.29 million 1.19 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.71 billion 2.19 $639.00 million $4.78 9.90

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OmniTek Engineering and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Allison Transmission 2 4 3 0 2.11

Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $47.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.13%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than OmniTek Engineering.

Risk and Volatility

OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniTek Engineering -36.44% -179.18% -30.50% Allison Transmission 23.55% 96.42% 15.08%

Dividends

Allison Transmission pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. OmniTek Engineering does not pay a dividend. Allison Transmission pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of OmniTek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats OmniTek Engineering on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniTek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuels, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

