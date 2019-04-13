AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the third quarter worth about $758,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $25,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $12.97 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

