Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $531.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

