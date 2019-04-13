Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Updates Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

NYSE ATI opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.39.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.36.

In related news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $314,021.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $192,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock worth $1,301,542. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

