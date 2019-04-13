Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.77.

BABA opened at $188.91 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $473.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

