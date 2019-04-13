Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 5,610 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oracle by 4,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 13,300,077 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4,306.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,266,000 after buying an additional 5,307,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after buying an additional 3,340,653 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,091,000 after buying an additional 2,585,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,049,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at $89,585,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 5,610 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/alexandria-capital-llc-sells-5610-shares-of-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.