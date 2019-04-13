Alexander O. Schuth Sells 7,500 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.51 and a beta of 2.11. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

