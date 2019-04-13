AlarmCom (ALRM) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

“We spoke with 10 large dealers, which continue to promote Alarm.com-based services to home owners. Pricing remains stable. App download patterns are consistent generally, and consumer reviews had modest changes (except for an increase at Simplisafe). We continue to see the business access control market moving to SaaS and Alarm.com uniquely positioned.”,” Northland Securities’ analyst commented.

ALRM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlarmCom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.42.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. AlarmCom has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $66,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 18,800 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $4,148,544. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 168.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

