Airgain (AIRG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s share price rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 666,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 831% from the average daily volume of 71,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Airgain from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, major shareholder Gen3 Capital Partners, Llc sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $63,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,106.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,964 shares of company stock valued at $672,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.
