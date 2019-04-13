Airgain (AIRG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s share price rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 666,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 831% from the average daily volume of 71,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Airgain from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Airgain alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gen3 Capital Partners, Llc sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $63,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,106.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,964 shares of company stock valued at $672,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airgain by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 106,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/airgain-airg-stock-price-up-7-1.html.

Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.