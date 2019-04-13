Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Air Products & Chemicals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.33.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $194.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.36.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,085,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,979,000 after purchasing an additional 785,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,285,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,627,000 after purchasing an additional 594,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

