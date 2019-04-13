Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIMT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -0.13. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $36.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

