Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Receives $100.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.38. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 366.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $641,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $203,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,189.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,530. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

