Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

AGRX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 287,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,461. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,394.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijeet J. Lele bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,441.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 226,255 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 54.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 430,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

